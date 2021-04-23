McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $22.38 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,604 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 4.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Xilinx worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. United Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,593 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

