McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

DHR stock opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.56 and a 200-day moving average of $228.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

