McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 166,646 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 619.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,646 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Altimmune worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALT. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

