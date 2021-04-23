McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,038 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 1.43% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $163.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $177.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20.

