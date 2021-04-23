McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $134.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $89.45 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

