McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,739,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,865. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.