McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

NYSE MCK opened at $195.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

