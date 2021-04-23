MCO Price Hits $31.05 on Major Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One MCO coin can currently be bought for $31.05 or 0.00062349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a market capitalization of $490.33 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MCO has traded down 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00675913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.43 or 0.08046213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00050654 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

