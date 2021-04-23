MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,344 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.59 and its 200-day moving average is $279.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

