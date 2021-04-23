MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 23,570 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

