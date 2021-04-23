MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 24,327 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

