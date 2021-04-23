MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,364 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 332.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $795.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $755.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $707.45. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

