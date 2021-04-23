MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $717.97 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

