MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 10,289 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 729.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.13 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

