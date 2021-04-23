MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 15,200 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

