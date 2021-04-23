MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 24,327 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7.7% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

