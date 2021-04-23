MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 2,248 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,563.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,508.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,569.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9,771.01 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

