MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 2,248 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,563.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,771.01 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.61 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,508.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,569.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

