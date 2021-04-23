MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 8,541 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $368.36 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

