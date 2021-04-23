MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $117.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.