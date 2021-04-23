MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after buying an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.77 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

