MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $228.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

