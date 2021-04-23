MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 153.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $140.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

