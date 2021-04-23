MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.44 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

