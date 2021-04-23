MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.58 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 217.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

MMC opened at $126.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

