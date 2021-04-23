MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.21 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. First Command Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 172.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $38,912,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 567.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NTR opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

