MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.21 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 316.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

