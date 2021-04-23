MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.44 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.06.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $199.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

