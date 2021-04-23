MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.56 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

