MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.58 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

