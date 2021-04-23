MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.94 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

