MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.13 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

ALLY stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

