MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.92 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $55.86 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $941,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

