MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.20 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $368.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

