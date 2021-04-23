MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.26 Million in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 743,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Yamana Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

AUY stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.