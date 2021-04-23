MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

NYSE BXP opened at $106.00 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.