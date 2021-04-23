MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $233,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA opened at $129.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.80. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

