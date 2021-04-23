MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA opened at $129.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

