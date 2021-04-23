MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 21,196 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 268.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

