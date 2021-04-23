MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $278.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $283.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.