MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $173.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

