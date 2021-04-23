MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 13,846 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,725,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 149,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $156.03.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

