MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 325.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after buying an additional 2,812,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 131,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $311.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $136.48 and a twelve month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

