MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

