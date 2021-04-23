MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

