MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,660 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 115.2% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $3,884,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

