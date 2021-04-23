MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.88 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

