MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.88 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.