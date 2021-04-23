MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.92 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,497,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.