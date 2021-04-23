MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 275,545 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

